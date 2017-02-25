American rock band Foo Fighters have been confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The Everlong hitmakers had been due to headline the annual music event at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2015 but were forced to pull out when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg. The Foo Fighters will play on Glastonbury's famous Pyramid stage on Saturday June 25.

The Foos revealed their news during a free concert in Frome, Somerset yesterday (February 24). The invite-only event marked their first show in almost two years.

Fans not lucky enough to be there in person were also able to watch the announcement streamed online. Addressing the crowd, Grohl said: "It's been a long time. We gotta play a lot of songs."

A video shown during the gig saw the band sitting on the festival stage four months early. Festival organiser Michael Eavis introduced them on stage, confirming they were playing.

Of their headlining set, Grohl said: "So, who knew? How did you know? You just can't keep a... secret any more." Mr Eavis' daughter Emily added: "We're incredibly lucky to have the Foo Fighters headlining on the Saturday night this year.

"It was obviously devastating when they had to pull out in 2015 – and the thought, effort and generosity they've put into this announcement is just unbelievable."

It marks the Foos first appearance at the festival since 1998. Leading up to the big reveal, they had been teasing fans with cryptic clues on their website.

Radiohead have also been confirmed to headline the festival, with the third act yet to be announced. Previous headliners have included Adele, Beyonce, Arctic Monkeys. Florence and the Machines, Kanye West, Coldplay and David Bowie.

This year's Glastonbury will take place over five days from June 21-25.

The very first Glastonbury Festival took place in 1970 with tickets costing just £1. All 135,000 tickets for Glastonbury 2017 sold out within 50 minutes of going on sale and were priced at £238.