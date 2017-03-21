Goa remains one of the most popular holiday destinations in India attracting people from all over the world and British tourists are no exception. But the coastal state's reputation is likely to suffer a dent following the latest murder of a 28-year-old Irish-British girl.

The victim's body was found by the police near the trendy Palolem beach just on the night when Indians were celebrating Holi, the festival of colours. Her 5-ft-8-in-body bore marks of "brutal" attacks by one or more persons, Vikram Varma, a high-profile attorney in Goa who is handling the case for the victim, told IBTimes UK.The identity of the victim is not being disclosed here as it is against Indian law. Two local investigating officers also confirmed to IBTimes UK the brutal nature of the assault. Both the police officials, who are directly investigating the incident, refused to reveal the kind of weapons discovered at the crime scene.

This is not the first time Varma is handling a sensitive case. Earlier, he was at the centre of a legal battle after a British teenager was murdered in 2008. The case ended 10 years later with two key suspects getting acquitted.

Vikas Bhagat, a 24-year-old local with a track record of petty criminal charges, is the only suspect arrested so far in the case and was produced in court on Tuesday, 21 March. Bhagat, who has reportedly confessed to the crime, will be in custody for a week as police probe the murder. The post-mortem confirmed sexual assault.

Varma said the Goa police must conduct a "watertight investigation" into the rape-cum-murder in order to reveal the "complete truth". He hinted that there could be more than one person involved in the crime as evidence suggests the victim, who was "strong and well-built" could not have been overpowered by a single person.

Varma said: "When I spoke to the victim's friends, they described her as quite confident and strong. So far, there is no suggestion she was in an intoxicated state."

Asked whether the brutal physical attack could have taken place before the sexual assault in order to subdue the victim, Varma said no. Forensic experts are analysing evidence collected from the crime scene and it is expected to reveal whether more than one person was involved.

Police officials investigating the case have so far ruled out the possibility of more suspects. When questioned about the likelihood of more arrests, Sammy Tavares, a senior police officer who is leading the probe, told IBTimes UK that the police do not suspect more people but insisted the "investigation is continuing". Regarding the misgivings raised by the victim's lawyer, the seasoned police official quipped: "Lawyers have their own investigation, right."

Both the British and Irish embassies in India are reportedly aware of the matter and the victim's body is set to reach Ireland within this week. The diplomatic missions have been contacted seeking their response to the incident.