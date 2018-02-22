BTS A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:34am PST

Emily Ratajkowski has set pulses racing by posing nude in her latest Instagram photo.

The 26-year-old model shared an unofficial snap from the bawdy set of her latest scantily-clad shoot for Vanity Fair Spain.

Kneeling on a green sofa, Ratajkowski oozes sex appeal in the arty shot as she covers her breasts with her hands and appears to wear a very skimpy see-through thong.

Her hair is unkempt as she appears to go makeup-free in while showing off her famous assets.

The face of Kerastase simply captioned the shot: "BTS", and it was met with hundreds of gushing compliments.

One of her 16.5m fans wrote: "Good morning to the mornings sunrise so beautiful you are @emrata."

While someone else said: "GODDESS ."

One male fan wrote: "Singlehandedly giving me no reason to purchase the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which I have bought since I was twelve years old."

Ratajkowski, who has reportedly split from long-term boyfriend Jeff Magid, went topless for the cover of Vanity Fair with a pair of high-waisted black pants.

The Blurred Lines model's latest shoot comes a few weeks after she told Harper's Bazaar that sexuality can be a type of feminism. She said: "I'd rather annoy people than hide my beliefs."

She also said: "I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualised is the opposite of feminism.

"That conversation itself can be can be oppressive to women, because you're telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism."

Ratajkowski also admitted to sometimes feeling like "hiding under the covers" from her critics.

She continued: "I really try and live by the idea that other people's reactions are not my problem.

"But there are definitely times I would just love to lay in bed and hide under the covers and wish I didn't have access to the internet, you know.

"I have moments of feeling really beaten down by it and misunderstood and misinterpreted."