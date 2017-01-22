The WWE has big plans for Goldberg as the wrestling entertainment company and the former WWE and WCW champion have reportedly signed a new deal that will see him fight and make regular appearances through WrestleMania 34. Goldberg has been booked to fight at three pay-per-view (PPV) events this year – Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 33 and Fastlane.

Reports suggest that Goldberg's opponent for WrestleMania 33 could be Brock Lesnar, whom the former defeated at Survivor Series under 90 seconds. But, talking about Fastlane, Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that the Beast Incarnate has not been advertised for the main PPV event, which means Goldberg could fight an opponent other than Lesnar.

According to reports, Goldberg he could fight The Big Show at Fastlane as the WWE may be looking to create more hype for WrestleMania 33. Moreover, the two superstars have been rivals in the past and reigniting their feud could also see The Big Show turn heel before his fight with The Shaq at WrestleMania 33.

The Big Show recently shared a photo of his transformed body on Twitter and wrote: "Hey @Shaq...glad your training!! Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania."

The fight between The Big Show and Shaq was confirmed after the latter accepted the challenge at WrestleMania 32. The South Carolina-born wrestler then jokingly had said that The Shaq should better head to the gym for his own good.

"I'm a little worried because I've heard that Shaq has got like really fat. If he's going to go into WrestleMania bigger than me, I'm going to lose my moniker as 'The World's Largest Athlete.' I hope he is well, I hope he is healthy. He might want to lay off the cheeseburgers a little bit and get in the gym because I know that my record at WrestleMania against celebrities isn't that good, but it would be a shame if he showed up fat and out of shape and took the first loss," The Big Show said as quoted by ESPN.