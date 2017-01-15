The WWE universe was assuming that a heel was probably the best candidate to be awarded the title of the most hated wrestler in the entertainment company. However, this time around a baby face has topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's (PWI) 2016 most hated wrestler category.

The wrestling magazine conducted its 44th annual achievement award and Roman Reigns emerged as the most hated wrestler in the WWE for 2016.

"Here's a guy who fights honorably and abides by the rules. He has proven loyal and dedicated to family and friends. He always conducts himself as a gentleman, never ducks a challenge, and has managed to overcome the odds every time they seem stacked against him. And the fans boo the crap out of him," PWI said about the award. (Via Wrestlezone)

"More than a quarter of our respondents cast their vote for Roman Reigns as the Most Hated Wrestler of the Year, marking the first time in the history of the PWI Achievement Awards that a so-called 'fan favorite' has won this distinction," the statement read.

WWE champion AJ Styles, who is actually a heel, with 51% of votes was awarded the title of wrestler of the year. Styles also took away top honours in the match of the year category for his SummerSlam showdown with John Cena.

The Phenomenal One previously revealed as to why fans do not "boo" him despite being a heel.

"These fans just refuse to accept me as the bad guy. That has a lot to do with how much time I spent outside the WWE and coming here and doing so well, they respect that, I guess you could say. But it's up to me to make sure that these fans find a way to boo me," he said in an interview with Al.com.