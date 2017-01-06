WWE is reportedly interested in re-signing Jeff and Matt Hardy, whose contracts with TNA expires in February.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA has tried to sign an exclusive deal with the brothers but with their appearance in the independent circuits, it would take significant money to re-sign the duo. The report noted that the negotiations between TNA and the brothers are in the initial stages.

Matt's TNA deal expires on 27 February, while Jeff's contract with the company also ends in the same month.

Former WWE stars Matt and Jeff rose to fame with their high flying daredevilry as the tag team duo: "The Hardy Boyz". They were one of the best teams as they won the WWE Tag Team Championship multiple times.

If the former WWE superstars do return, the company might go ahead with these possible feuds:

The New Day vs The Hardy Boyz

The creative department would be able to do a lot more while building an exciting feud between the two tag teams as both the teams have the charisma to make matches more exciting.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs The Hardy Boyz

The WWE might just give Cesaro and Sheamus a chance to shine with a fight against Matt and Jeff, whose ringside presence might help bring out the best in the former wrestlers.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho vs The Hardy Boyz

The WWE most likely will bring in the big names to face The Hardy Boyz on their return. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens could make the return of the brothers an exciting one. The WWE could pit the Hardy Boys against Y2J and Owens in their very first main card fight.