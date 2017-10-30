Reality star Courtney Stodden left little to the imagination as she shared her sauciest pictures on social media. Putting up a major skin-show for her fans and followers on Instagram, the American reality star showed off her edgy style, posing completely nude in a series of snaps.

The Love Addict star totally stripped down as she posed inside a tractor for the steamy shoot, but covered up her modesty with a strategic placing of her hands and other props.

Alongside her envious physique, though, the 23-year-old actress-cum-model also flaunted a glamorous avatar – donning a dark pout and a heavy layer of mascara. As for her luscious locks, the blonde beauty let them loose, cascading over her shoulders.

"Workin' on the tractor," she cheekily wrote alongside one of the snaps, while she captioned the second photo as "Tractor Queen," adding hashtags like "blonde and nude".

After being shared on the picture-sharing site, the nude shots have sparked quite a buzz. Apart from thousands of likes, Stodden's social media followers have also left messages and reactions in the comments section.

"I may use this as inspiration for later while working my own land," a user cheekily wrote, as a second fan simply exclaimed, "Good Lord."

"You've violated so many building codes," one of the followers shared. Another admirer added, "Powerfully beautiful".

The model, who is no stranger to flaunting her curves on social media, was recently in news for her uncanny impression of First Lady Melania Trump on the occasion of Halloween. "Happy Halloween from me Melania," she wrote alongside the snap.