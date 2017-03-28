Since receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance in The Help in 2011, Jessica Chastain has built up quite the diverse filmography, appearing in fantasies The Huntsman: Winter's War and Crimson Peak as well as acclaimed dramas like The Martian and Zero Dark Thirty. But one genre she's never ventured into is comic book movie adaptations – but she has revealed she is open to the idea.

During an interview with Cinema Blend, the redhead was asked whether she'd entertain the idea of appearing as iconic DC Comics' character Poison Ivy in Warners' developing Suicide Squad spin-off Gotham City Sirens. Chastain's answer was positive, suggesting that she would be up for sharing the big screen with Margot Robbie – set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn – in the outing.

"I'm interested in all things where the characters are strong and dynamic, and not stereotypes or objects," the Miss Sloane actor told the publication. "I like female characters that are subjects, not objects. And so, if Poison Ivy happens to be that, sure. Throw my hat in the ring."

Inspired by the recent comic book series of the same name, the movie will see Harley team up with fellow female characters Catwoman and Poison Ivy, as the trio face off against numerous criminals and corrupt officials in Gotham. Tomb Raider's Geneva Robertson-Dworet is currently adapting the comic book written by Paul Dini and Guillem March, working from a rough draft initially penned by Christina Hodson (Shut In).

Poison Ivy, otherwise known as Pamela Lillian Isley, is a botanist who is obsessed with plant life and environmentalism. After her colleague injects her with lethal herbs, she miraculously survives and realises she's become immune to all natural toxins and diseases. The ordeal resulted in her being poisonous to others, while her abilities include the manipulation of plants and limited mind-control.

The project is still very much in its early stages, with Robbie being the only actor attached so far. While it's worth noting that The Girl on the Train star Haley Bennett has been linked to the role of Catwoman, according to Variety film reporter Justin Kroll, the movie is yet to start "actively casting" and is still being written. In fact, it's not even been greenlit by the studio, so it's likely to be a while before cast members are officially signed on.