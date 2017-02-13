The 2017 Grammy Awards are officially over and it's safe to say that this year was all about Adele. The British powerhouse took home the coveted album of the year for her comeback album 25 and record of the year for her hit single Hello. However, it was her decision to honour Beyonce that won over the hearts of millions.
Meanwhile, Queen Bey's made her first appearance since announcing that she was pregnant with twins by taking to the stage to perform Love Drought and Sandcastles, from her album Lemonade.
Chance the Rapper also walked away with the best new artist gong and the late David Bowie led the winners as he was named as the posthumous winner in every category he was nominated for. His album Blackstar – released days before he passed away from cancer in January 2016 – earned him Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
Check out all the winners of the evening in the list below:
Grammys 2017- Winners list
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Greg Kurstin
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Adele - 25
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Willie Nelson - Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Adele - Hello
Best Alternative Music Album:
David Bowie - Blackstar
Best Rock Album:
Cage the Elephant - Tell Me I'm Pretty
Best Metal Performance:
Megadeth - Dystopia
Best Rock Performance:
David Bowie - Blackstar
Best New Artist:
Chance The Rapper
Best Rap Song:
Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) - Hotline Bling
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Drake - Hotline Bling
Best Rap Performance:
Chance the Rapper - No Problem [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]
Best R&B Album:
Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
Best R&B Song:
Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) - Lake By the Ocean
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Lalah Hathaway - Angel
Best R&B Performance:
Solange - Cranes in the Sky
Best Comedy Album:
Patton Oswalt - Talking for Clapping
Best Reggae Album:
Ziggy Marley - Ziggy Marley
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Kalani Pe'a - E Walea
Best Folk Album:
Sarah Jarosz - Undercurrent
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Fantastic Negrito - The Last Days of Oakland
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Bobby Rush - Porcupine Meat
Best Bluegrass Album:
O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor - Coming Home
Best Americana Album:
William Bell - This Is Where I Live
Best American Roots Song:
Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers) - Kid Sister
Best American Roots Performance:
Sarah Jarosz - House of Mercy
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo - Donde Están?
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Vicente Fernández - Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
iLe - iLevitable
Best Latin Pop Album:
Jesse & Joy - Un Besito Mas
Best Country Album:
Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Best Country Song:
Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) - Humble and Kind
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Pentatonix - Jolene [ft. Dolly Parton]
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Joey+Rory - Hymns
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Chucho Valdés - Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Ted Nash Big Band - Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
John Scofield - Country for Old Men
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Gregory Porter - Take Me to the Alley
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
John Scofield, soloist - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Contemporary Instrumental:
Snarky Puppy - Culcha Vulcha
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Flume - Skin
Best Dance Recording:
The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist - Schmann & Berg (tie)
Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker) - Shakespeare Songs (tie)
Best Classical Compendium:
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony) - Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Steve Reich
Best Choral Performance:
Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir) - Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1
Best Opera Recording:
James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus) - Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles
Best Orchestra Performance:
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) - Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Producer of the Year, Classical:
David Frost
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra) - Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
Best Music Film:
The Beatles - The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
Best Music Video:
Beyoncé - Formation
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Carol Burnett - In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox
Best Children's Album:
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo - Infinity Plus One
Best World Music Album:
Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble - Sing Me Home
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family - Love Remains
Best Gospel Album:
Kirk Franklin - Losing My Religion
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters - Thy Will
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter - God Provides
Best New Age Album:
White Sun - White Sun II
Best Surround Sound Album:
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony) - Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Best Remixed Recording:
André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses) - Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie) - Blackstar
Best Historical Album:
Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan) - The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition)
Best Album Notes:
Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle) - Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:
Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf) - Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Best Recording Package:
Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie) - Blackstar
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) - Flintstones
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) - You and I
Best Instrumental Composition:
Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band) - Spoken at Midnight
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
John Williams, composer - Star Wars: the Force Awakens
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Miles Davis & Various Artists; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers - Miles Ahead
Best Musical Theater Album:
Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast) - The Color Purple