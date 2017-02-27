A woman who has lived in the United Kingdom for around 30 years has been deported to her home country Singapore on Sunday (26 February) with just £12 in her pocket.

Irene Clennell made news when she was placed in a Scottish detention centre in the beginning of February.

Clennell's sister-in-law Angela confirmed her deportation and said that she had been subject to "insensitive and unfair government rules". She added that her brother, Clennell's husband, was seriously ill.

"It's outrageous what has happened today. I'm appalled by it especially doing it on a Sunday so you can't contact anyone to try and stop it happening. I made numerous phone calls to immigration solicitors and everywhere was closed. I feel sick about the whole situation," the Guardian quoted Angela as saying.

She has also started a fund page to help Clennell raise money, which has passed £8,000 after her deportation news came out.

Fifty-three-year-old Clennell came to London in 1988 and married Briton John, two years later. They have two children from the marriage and now a grandchild also. The family lives in County Durham.

According to reports, the mother of two was provided with indefinite leave to remain in the UK after marrying John but she spent most of her time in Singapore caring for her elderly parents.

The time spent in her home country invalidated her residential status, because of which she was reportedly deported.

Clennell had earlier said she was allowed to call her family from the detention home, but because she was traumatised, "I didn't even get to say goodbye properly. I was just in tears; I wasn't able to say much.

"They just came to get me this morning and said they've already given me a chance. Now I'm on the plane. Four people are taking me to Singapore. I don't know what I'll do when I land. I called my sister [in Singapore] and she said she can't put me up, so I just don't know".

She added that she has made repeated attempts — in Singapore and back in the UK — to reapply for permission to stay with her husband.

The grandmother's visitor visa expired in 2016 and she was eventually sent to a centre after a routine appointment with immigration service in mid-January.

Her husband said he did not have any idea about the deportation.

"I think it was done deliberately so we couldn't contact a solicitor or go through the courts. I think it's trickery to come on a Sunday when you can't contact your lawyer ... I need people to see what these people have done" he said.

The Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.

"All applications for leave to remain in the UK are considered on their individual merits and in line with the immigration rules. We expect those with no legal right to remain in the country to leave", a spokesman said.