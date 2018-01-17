Kelly Brook has shared an adorable snap of herself and "bestie", boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, onto Instagram as she pledges to go on more holidays.

The 38-year-old former glamour model posted the throwback snap from a romantic getaway in Laggo Maggiore, Italy, which sees the pair embracing on a pontoon in front of a picturesque setting.

Brook smiles from ear-to-ear in the picture in a black swimsuit that puts her toned legs on display, while Parisi looks equally happy in a pair of tight black trunks.

She captioned the photo: "Sitting here planning Trips with my Bestie!! Can't wait to explore the world with you in 2018 @jeremyparisi " which was met with hundreds of comments and over 11,000 likes in less than a day.

One pleased fan wrote: "Awwww I love you guys, love seeing your posts. So lovely seeing you happy @iamkb ".

While another said: "what a beautiful couple love how happy you both look x".

Others lambasted her for the wonky post in the background, claiming she had edited the photograph to make herself appear slimmer.

Another social media user commented: "it's called photoshop look at the post behind her. Its all she does is photoshop, great role model."

Brook may be wanting to appear slimmer due to her new series for Sky, Fit in 5, which promises viewers to fight the flab with just one daily five minute workout.

Brook will test drive fitness coach Marvin Ambrosius' theory in the show alongside TV hunk Gethin Jones, and claims it really does work.

She told Buzz.ie: "I was really surprised because I work out and I do things for myself, but I don't do things that intense for five minutes! I was a little bit sceptical. I thought, 'Surely it's going to be quite easy and straightforward', and then obviously when we start getting into it and I get to two and a half minutes, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm gonna die'."