Before a huge fire gutted the building leaving many dead, residents living in the 24-storey high Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, London, had on numerous occasions expressed concern about the "dangerous living conditions" in their apartment block.

They warned that "only a catastrophic event" would expose "the ineptitude and incompetence" of their landlord, and also said that there was no fire safety training.

The residents first warned their landlord, the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), that the building was a serious fire risk in January 2016, nearly 18 months before the tower block was engulfed by flames.

In the early hours of 14 June, a huge fire ripped through Grenfell Tower as most of the resident slept. More than 200 firefighters are still attending the smouldering shell of the block of flats, where hundreds of people once lived.

The London Fire Brigade says that the number of fatalities cannot be confirmed at the time of reporting. 30 people are being treated in hospital, London Ambulance said.

Grenfell Tower underwent a two-year £10m refurbishment which was completed in July 2016. Work included new exterior cladding and the installation of a communal heating system.

During development works, the Grenfell Action Group (GAC) said that a large rubbish build-up posed a serious fire hazard.

"It is a truly terrifying thought but the Grenfell Action Group firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the KCTMO, and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders," a blog post dated 24 January 2016 read.

The residents had also complained about the lack of fire safety training. The GAC said that residents were informed to remain in their flats in the event of a fire by a temporary notice in the lift and a brief bulletin in a newsletter.

IBTimes UK contacted the KCTMO for comment but they had not yet responded at the time of publication.