Just when fans thought Meredith Grey will have her romantic happy ending in Grey's Anatomy season 14, a major twist unfolded in episode 5 titled Danger Zone. The episode focused on Megan's story along with Nathan Riggs and went into flashback mode to let viewers know what happened on that fateful day 10 years ago.

It was revealed that Megan had a fight with her brother Owen and fiancé Nathan in the Middle East before flying out on a medical chopper with a panicked patient. She returned recently after being presumed dead for 10 years.

However, it wasn't her return that had the impact on viewers, but how her story ended up with Riggs. Meredith and Nathan's chemistry had ignited fans' expectation to see the duo as a couple in ABC's hit medical drama. But their dreams were shattered when show creator Shonda Rhimes introduced a shocking twist in episode 5 by reuniting the ex lovers, Nathan and Megan.

Rhimes further broke fans' hearts by saying that this is the end of Nathan's involvement in the series as Martin Henderson is leaving the show. "I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent," Shonda said in a statement via Deadline.

"As for Martin, this is not an ending for our relationship. He has been part of the Shondaland family since the pilot of Inside the Box and he will always be family. I can't wait to find a new project to work with him on in the future," the series creator added.

Explaining his exit from the show, Henderson told the website that this was his final year, "so I was expecting Nathan's storyline to be wrapped up." While no one expected his character to end so soon, the actor said he is happy that the creator brought back Megan to tie up the loose ends.

"That was always intended when they brought Megan back with a twist. The triangle played out nicely, the way they gave perspective leading up to her disappearance, the mutual infidelity; the way it was handled was interesting. It's been a couple of fun years on the show," he added.

