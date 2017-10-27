First Lady Courtney Stodden! Not exactly, but the celebrity seems have nailed Melania Trump's look this Halloween. On Wednesday, 25 October, she shared a series of photos and a video where she is seen mimicking the Flotus, and internet users appeared floored with her performance.

To channel Melania's smoldering look, the American reality star chose a high-heeled black lace dress with full sleeves. The blonde beauty also coloured her hair brown and styled her voluminous curls. She used a heavy black eyeliner to make her eyes look small just like Melania's and painted her lips with a pink glossy lipstick.

The 23-year-old TV show host's impersonation of the American First Lady was complete with her put-on Slovenian accent and pout.

"I wanted to wish everyone in America a very happy Halloween on behalf of me, Melania, Barron my son, and Donald my husband, the President of the United States of America," she says in the video.

"We've been having so much fun decorating the White House but I don't spend too much time there, but we have fun to decorate it when we're there. Happy Halloween American. God bless you."

Social media users appeared to enjoy Stodden's hilarious Halloween look and flooded her Instagram posts with compliments including "This is really funny," and "Omg! that's crazy".

One user suggested the Couples Therapy star get an acting job in the UK. "You should work in the UK Courtney, here people become famous for absolutely nothing. You're major talented, you'd be a superstar here," the comment read. "Damn, she should really look into acting," added another.

With Halloween still a couple of days away, more and more celebrities are expected to come up with fancy costumes and appearances.