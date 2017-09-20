Halle Berry may not be the queen of Instagram, but she decided nonetheless to celebrate a social media landmark with photo of her, on her throne. The 51 year old marked crossing the two million mark on the photo and video sharing site with a cute and funny photo posing on the toilet.

"When 2M followers walk in on you. Love to all of you!" she captioned the black and white image of her sitting on the pot in a fur jacket with her pants around her ankles. She is seen reaching for the roll of toilet paper while a glass of red wine stands next to her feet.

Prior to her toilet photo, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress made her relationship with British music producer Alex Da Kid Instagram official with a photo of the two in a romantic pose. The 19 September post features the couple cuddling up for the camera with the caption: "My balance".

The 35-year-old musician shared the same photo on his social media accounts as well.

Rumours regarding the romance first kicked up after the couple were spotted together in Los Angeles in August. Most recently they were photographed together during the LOVE x Miu Miu party at London Fashion Week at LouLou's private members' club on 18 September.

Aside from the LFW and her new romance, Berry has been keeping busy in London promoting Kingsman 2 which had its international premiere in the city. During her time on the red carpet, the actress mentioned that she loved doing these kinds of spy films. "I was in a [James Bond] movie, and that royal premiere is one of the fondest memories of my career. So, to be back here in London for another premiere that's equally as special is really exciting," she told ET Online.