The past year has been an eventful one for British actor Tom Hiddleston as he was in the spotlight of a highly publicised romance and subsequent breakup with Taylor Swift, following which he bagged a Golden Globe for his role in The Night Manager. He is reportedly one of the top actors in the run to play the next James Bond and will celebrate the release of two new films this year – Kong: Skull Island and Thor: Ragnarok.

Born in Westminster, London, Hiddleston studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to work on many stage, TV and film projects before getting his big break with Marvel's Thor in which he played celestial baddie and thunder god's brother Loki.

Hiddleston celebrates his 36th birthday on 9 February and to celebrate his big day, IBTimes UK has compiled a list of some of the actor's top performances over the years.

Midnight in Paris (2011)

His role in Woody Allen's 2011 Midnight In Paris was a small one, but Hiddleston as F Scott Fitzgerald was still a memorable one. For the role, the actor put on an American accent and despite the minor part, he brought a depth to the persona that was reminiscent of the iconic author.

Archipelago (2010)

In this film, Hiddleston plays Edward, a man preparing to leave for Africa on voluntary service for a year. Prior to his departure his family decided to host a farewell trip to a remote island. Being together brings up a number of issues between the members and reveals the complications of a troubled family.

The Thor franchise (2011, 2012, 2013)

Hiddleston earned mainstream acclaim for his role as the baddie Loki in the Thor series of Marvel films. Playing the God of Mischief, the actor comes close to stealing the limelight from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with his portrayal of the less favourite son.

The Deep Blue Sea (2012)

The 2012 British film tells the story of Freddie Page (Hiddleston), a young former RAF pilot who gets into an affair with Hester Collyer (Rachel Weisz), the wife of a judge.

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

The vampire film revolves around the romance between Tilda Swinton's character Eve and Hiddleston as Adam. Things turn sour when Eve's sister enters their lives and disrupts things.