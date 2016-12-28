The comic book universe would not be the same without the likes of Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor and the X-Men, and for that we can thank the creator behind these legendary superheroes – Stan Lee. The comic-book writer is attributed as being the changing force behind Marvel, which he took from being a comic book company to a full-fledged entertainment conglomerate which he went on to lead briefly as president and chairman till he stepped down to focus on publishing .

Not one to shy away from the camera, Lee went on to make cameo appearances in all of the Marvel superhero films. The only movie he did not feature in, the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four, went on to be a flop and the writer has joked that it was probably because he was not in it.

On the occasion of Lee's 94th birthday on 28 December, IBTimes takes a look at the icon's most memorable cameo appearances.

1) Avengers: Age of Ultron

When asked at Comic Con, which was his favourite cameo, Lee mentioned Avengers: Age of Ultron in which he takes part in a drinking contest with Thor, and loses. In the film, he also gets to use his catchphrase "Excelsior!" as he is being escorted away from the bar.

2) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

The writer plays a museum security guard on duty when Steve Rogers comes to take back his Captain America suit that is on display there.

3) Iron Man

Flanked by a bevy of beautiful girls, Lee played Hugh Hefner in the first Iron Man film.

4) The Incredible Hunk (2008)

Lee was pretty much the reason why the military was able to track Bruce Banner. In the clip, the 94 year old takes a sip from a pop soda contaminated with the blood of the Hulk and presumably drops dead.

5) Hulk (2003)

In this cameo, Lee plays a security guard with none other than the original TV Hulk Lou Ferrigno. The two talk about beefing up the security at Bruce Banner's research facility.

6) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Playing a librarian, Lee is oblivious to the crazy fight scene taking place right behind his back. Instead he continues to stamp book cards and then heads for lunch.

7) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

In the film, Lee plays a FedEx delivery man who comes to drop off a parcel to "Tony Stank". His entry adds a light moment to an otherwise emotional scene between Tony and Rhodey.

8) Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

The writer plays himself in the film, trying to convince a bouncer at a wedding that he is in fact Stan Lee.

9) Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool is by far the raunchiest Marvel film to date and so it came as no surprise that Lee played the role of a a strip club DJ.

10) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

"Where's your wife, you old codger," Rocket Raccoon shouts as he spots Lee flirting with a young woman in one scene of the film.