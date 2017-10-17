Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is "happy" at the club and would like to stay for a long time.

Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in the 2014/15 season and helped the north London side improve to a fifth-place finish. The Argentine then proceeded to bring Champions League football back to White Hart Lane after leading the club to a third-place finish in 2015/16.

Most impressively, he helped his side finish second in the Premier League last season just behind champions Chelsea in what was a club record tally of 86 points achieved, while he also became the first Spurs manager to finish above Arsenal's Arsene Wenger.

Pochettino has received a lot of plaudits for the way he has improved the club as they seek to win trophies while there is also a new stadium to look forward to next season.

With club chairman Daniel Levy heaping praise on him in his book, hoping that he would stay for another decade, Pochettino reciprocated the feeling ahead of the Premier League club's Champions League group-stage clash with defending champions Real Madrid.

"It's up to the owner and the chairman," Pochettino said, as quoted on FourFourTwo. "I am so happy. I enjoy my time in Tottenham a lot.

"It's a club with a lot of potential. We are waiting for a new stadium, with new facilities, that I think will be the best in Europe. It's only a matter of time to develop to be a competitive team and try to win a trophy.

"I am happy to hear that Daniel is so kind to me, telling everyone what he expects from me. I hope to stay 10 or 15 years here. I would love to sign that contract."

Spurs, who are currently third in the league, face a huge task as they travel to the Bernabeu level on points and goal difference with Madrid after two games played so far.