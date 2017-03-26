Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has been among the first celebrities to congratulate Cheryl and One Direction star Liam Payne as the couple celebrate Mother's Day following the birth of their first child – a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the eldest sister of Kim Kardashian swiftly liked a picture posted by Payne that showed him cradling his newborn son.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stalwart was swiftly joined by other celebrity friends including Britain's Got Talent Judge Alesha Dixon, who wrote: "Congratulations darling, so happy for you both".

Cheryl's former Girls Aloud bandmate, Nadine Cole, added: "Congratulations Cheryl, I am so happy for you and your precious little boy and family. Sending you loads of love!"

Cheryl, 33, did not have children during previous marriages to footballer Ashley Cole and model Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini, whom she divorced in 2016.

Payne, 23, first met Cheryl when he was 16 while auditioning for the X Factor in 2010. The judge, who herself forged her career on Popstars: The Rivals, supported the youngster and voted to send him through.

Payne went on to be placed in pop group One Direction, created by boss Simon Cowell throughout the series, who quickly achieved global fame.

And the X Factor connection was also reflected in the congratulations, with former mentee group 4th Impact tweeting: "Congratulations to our mentor/sister Cheryl and Liam. We miss you! God bless!"

Payne, meanwhile, enjoyed congratulations from superstar DJ Zedd and Sasha Malik, the cousin of One Direction rogue Zayn Malik.

The pregnancy and birth, shrouded in secrecy, had been tipped for months. Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh said ahead of the announcement: "I'm just happy that she's happy. And she'll be a brilliant mum. She has loads of nieces and nephews, so she's used to the madness of children."

Walsh went on: "Both she and Nicola [Roberts] are naturally good with kids. I think they've both always planned to settle down and have a family."

Announcing the arrival late on Saturday (24 March), Cheryl posted a statement which read: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9oz and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."