Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane remains confident he and his teammates will never be tempted by big-money moves abroad, amid fresh speculation regarding his future in north London. Real Madrid were linked with both Kane and teammate Dele Alli last month, at a time when clubs from the Chinese Super League are luring players with outlandish offers.

Former Chelsea pair Oscar and John Obi Mikel were among the players to move to Asia, while the likes of Carlos Tevez and Alexandre Pato have also moved to the fastest growing division in world football. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident his players would not have their heads turned by the money from China, but also conceded the club are powerless to prevent any deal from materialising.

Kane has previously indicated that the competitiveness of the Premier League will always ensure Tottenham's players want to remain in England – and has reiterated those comments in no uncertain terms. The 23-year-old is contracted to the club until 2022 and plans to remain for the rest of his career.

"The most important thing for me is that the club is moving forward," he told Talksport. "We have got a young team, a young, fantastic manager, we have got a new stadium coming in two years and we have got a new training ground.

"Everything is progressing as I want it to be and as the club want it to be so, as long as that continues, I don't see why I can't stay there for the rest of my career. Some people are motivated by money – I'm not one of them.

"I am motivated by trying to win trophies. I am happy at Tottenham. I go into work every day with a smile on my face and that is important. Money is a bonus of the job, but it doesn't always make you happy."

The comments will be a fresh boost for Tottenham supporters as the performances of their key players continues to raise their profile in Europe. Kane and Alli's displays have underpinned the club's campaign which sees them second in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea at the top.

Midfielder Moussa Dembele did admit last month that he would be tempted by a move to China during the twilight of his career, if an offer came his way. The Belgium international, who turns 30 in July, is an integral part of the Tottenham squad under Pochettino and signed a new contract last year to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2019.