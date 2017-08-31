Close
Stranded cows rescued from Harvey's wrath in Texas Reuters

Former Hurricane Harvey completed a U-turn in the Gulf of Mexico and rolled ashore for the second time in six days, with heavy rain and winds of 45 mph. The Texas-Louisiana border bore the brunt of Harvey's second coming, this time as a tropical storm before it was downgraded to a tropical depression.

It caused a repeat of the flooding endured by Houston when it made first landfall. But as Houston got its first glimpses of sunlight in days, areas to the east that had already seen rain were waking up to even more — and to waterlogged homes.

Hurricane Harvey map
A map showing the locations of towns and cities in Texas and Louisiana that were hit by Tropical Storm HarveyGoogle

Nearly 30 inches (76.2 cm) of rain hit the Port Arthur area, the National Weather Service said. Port Arthur found itself increasingly isolated as floodwaters swamped most major roads out of the city. "Our whole city is underwater," said Port Arthur, Texas, Mayor Derrick Foreman in a social media post where he also broadcast live video of floodwaters filling his home in the city of 55,000 people, about 100 miles (160 km) east of Houston.

Hurricane Harvey
People stand in water along a street in Port ArthurJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey
Volunteer rescuer workers help a woman to leave her home in Port Arthur, TexasJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey
A rescue worker carries a baby to dry land after she was rescued from the flooding in Port ArthurJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey
A Port Arthur fireman holds an evacuee after she was rescued from the floodingJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey
Evacuees ride through floodwaters in the back of a pickup truck in Port ArthurJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey
Evacuees sit in the auditorium of the Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Port Arthur
Hurricane Harvey
Cattle find a strip of dry ground to graze on in Port Arthur, TexasJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey
A church is surrounded by floodwaters in Port Arthur, TexasJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey
Religious statues are seen in front of a home in Port Arthur, a coastal city near the Louisiana borderJoe Raedle/Getty Images

Beaumont, near Port Arthur, has lost its water supply due to flood damage to its main pumping station. To make matters worse, the city has also lost its secondary water source. Officials say they will have to wait until the water levels recede before assessing when the city of 120,000 would get its water back.

Hurricane Harvey
A Coast Guard helicopter searches areas hit by flood waters due to Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont, TexasUS Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
A resident is rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter from Tropical Storm Harvey flood waters in Beaumont, TexasUS Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
Evacuees ride in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from a flooded area of Beaumont, TexasUS Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles/Reuters

Altogether, more than 1,000 homes in Texas were destroyed and close to 50,000 damaged, and over 32,000 people were in shelters across the state, emergency officials reported. About 10,000 more National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas, bringing the total to 24,000, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

An army of volunteers has turned out to help the thousands of police, National Guard personnel, Coast Guard flood teams and emergency crews to ferry thousands of people stranded in floodwaters to safety. IBTimes UK shares photos of flooding in towns and cities across the region.

Hurricane Harvey
David Gonzalez comforts his wife Kathy after being rescued from their home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, TexasJonathan Bachman/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
A woman is overcome with emotion after being rescued from her home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, TexasJonathan Bachman/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
Railway lines are seen surrounded by flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey near Sandy Point, TexasAdrees Latif/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
A cow swims trying to get out of the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters near East Columbia, TexasRick Wilking/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
A truck carrying generators is stuck in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters near Alvin, TexasRick Wilking/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
Men look for people wanting to be evacuated from the Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in Dickinson, a city lying to the southeast of HoustonRick Wilking/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
Giselle and Angel Villerez stand outside their flooded home after Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding in Crosby, TexasMark Ralston/AFP
Hurricane Harvey
A tattered US flag damaged in Hurricane Harvey, flies in Conroe, TexasCarlo Allegri/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
Evacuees from Tropical Storm Harvey fill the Lake Charles Civic Centre in Lake Charles, LouisianaJonathan Bachman/Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
Ethan holds his two-year-old daughter Zella through flood waters in Iowa, Calcasieu Parish, LouisianaJonathan Bachman/Reuters

Two explosions were reported at a flood-hit chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Houston, with one sheriff's deputy sent to the hospital after inhaling toxic chemicals. The Arkema SA plant had lost power as a result of the storm, causing the organic peroxides stored onsite to warm to combustible levels. The company urged people to stay away from the area, warning that further blasts were likely.

Hurricane Harvey
A police officer lays down a safety flare while blocking the road leading to the Arkema SA plant which was hit by floods caused Tropical Storm Harvey near Crosby, TexasAdrees Latif/Reuters

The storm has killed at least 35 people and forced 32,000 people into shelters since coming ashore on Friday (27 August) near Rockport, Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico Coast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the state in half a century. The death toll is rising as bodies are found in receding waters.