Harvey Weinstein believes his work email account contains proof to exonerate him and has now filed a lawsuit against his own company, The Weinstein Company, demanding access to it. The executive producer, who has become embroiled in a massive sex scandal, has petitioned for access to his personnel files as well.

"Mr. Weinstein believes that his email account – which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the Company – will contain information exonerating him, and therefore the Company, from claims that may be asserted against him or the Company," the legal document states (via Deadline).

It stated that a previous filing explained his purpose in obtaining the documents requested was to "assist in his defence of civil and criminal allegations arising out of or in connection with his employment at TWC".

The aforementioned accounts were blocked following Weinstein's ouster from the company in the wake of sexual allegations against him. While more than 60 women have come forward with claims that the Hollywood boss sexually assaulted them, the heat is on his company as well. Earlier this week, the New York Attorney General's office announced that it was investigating TWC for civil rights violations.

Actress Dominique Huett also filed a lawsuit against TWC for $5m (£3.8m), alleging it knew of Weinstein's behaviour but chose to cover it up.

His lawyers mentioned the lawsuit in their filing, explaining that by providing access to his emails, Weinstein can more efficiently "assist the Company" in its investigation of these issues, defence of the New York Attorney General investigation and any other claims.

"Should the company be forced to pay out unjustified settlements or judgments, Mr. Weinstein's interest as a Member will suffer as a result," the filing stated.