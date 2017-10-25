It looks like Kate Wright is not letting her haters get away this time! After becoming a victim of vile online trolls, the former Essex star has hit back at the body-shamers – this time using her flawless figure to make a statement as she struts her stuff in a bikini-clad Instagram video.

The 26-year-old girlfriend of footballer Rio Ferdinand shared a defiant clip on social media in a skimpy two-piece bikini, offering a generous glimpse of her curvaceous frame. Although the reality star boasts a toned figure and flat tummy, the video shows her slouching in a chair on purpose to prove her point about tummy rolls.

"Right guys, I was caught like this the other day." she begins the video, showing off her flab as she slumps in a wicker chair. The very next moment the Towie star jumps back to standing position and says "happens to the best of us. But when I stand up I'm back to normal!"

"Oops! Mind the bad bits!" the English stunner teases as she grabs her derriere while storming off towards the end of the candid video.

In the caption, Wright takes a strong stand against fat-shaming and calls out those who judge her body. "I'll remember I have to stand up 24/7 or I'll be body-shamed," she writes, throwing in a cheeky hashtag for good measure – "pass me another cocktail".

No sooner had the TV star shared the video on Instagram than her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to praise Wright's stand against the trolls and compliment her on her fabulous physique.

"You have an amazing body. Ignore negative comments they haven't got nothing better to talk about. Love to have a body like yours. Curvy and toned," wrote one user.

A second fan rushed to Wright's defence – who has been spending quality time with her beau in Dubai – saying, "totally envy your figure! Can't believe anyone would body shame that!!!! This world is a joke."

Another viewer seems to have just got the right message from Wright's video, which is, having body rolls is just "normal". "Having rolls when you sit is normal.. even having some when you stand as well.. it's normal and beautiful either way," the comment read.

A fan cheekily added, "Haters gonna hate."