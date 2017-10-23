Reality star Farrah Abraham is no stranger to grabbing headlines with her saucy social media photos and posts. And yet, when the Teen Mom diva decided to pose completely topless to celebrate her 1 million strong Instagram following, some of her fans and especially the mums were simply not having it.

Flaunting her smouldering looks for the lenses, the 26-year-old stripped naked to the hips, putting her assets on display in the racy snap.

The mother-of-one, who has been donning vibrant red hair for some time now, added to the sex appeal by striking a seductive pose in what seems to be a bedroom setting.

While Abraham's barely-there outfit left little t the imagination, she managed to cover her modesty by wearing nipple pasties. Regardless, the topless picture has sparked quite a frenzy on the picture-sharing site and led more and more users to hit the follow button for Abraham.

Along with the slew of compliments, though, the MTV star also became the subject of a heated social media debate over her latest upload. Many followers expressed contempt, slamming Abraham for exposing a bit too much on the internet and setting a wrong example for her eight-year-old daughter Sophia.

"Does your daughter see these things?" asked one Instagram user, while others took shots at the TV personality with comments such as "Poor Sophia" and "just embarrassing".

In an uncharacteristic move, however, the Teen Mom alum – who usually ignores such backlash – chose to clap back at the haters posting nasty comments on her photo.

"I feel bad for all the moms here shit talking me," wrote Abraham adding, "when we all know your children probably wish I was their real mom like Eeeeevery day ... Real." Despite the strong stance taken by the TV personality, the war of words refused to fizzle out.

As many took a sarcastic approach, some followers of the reality star seemed to side with her.

"You go girl, keep that head high, you look beautiful," shared a fan, as another added, "You look stunning... You are intelligent and a great business woman. If I had that body natural or plastic like your haters say I would flaunted as well."