Age is just a number when it comes to Elizabeth Hurley. The English stunner seems to be enjoying a sun-soaked getaway at the One&Only Resorts. And, unfailingly she kept her social media followers updated on her fun-filled itinerary – which also included some teasing in a brand new two-piece.

The Royals actress tried on a halter-neck string bikini – a new addition to her range Elizabeth Hurley Beach – and took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek with her fans. Sharing a clip of her emerging out of the swimming pool in the stunning two-piece, Hurley simply wrote, "New bikini."

Known for her extreme body confidence, the 52-year-old TV star didn't shy away from flaunting her age-defying curves in the bombshell red piece. She even sported a fresh-out-of-the-water wet look and threw in a dark aviator shades for good measure.

Unsurprisingly, the smoking hot clip has sparked quite a buzz within hours of being shared on the picture-sharing site – amassing over 220,000 views and numerous raving messages.

One fan commented, "You are devastatingly gorgeous," while a second went on to compliment the mother-of-one, writing, "Wow!! You're never going to stop being beautiful are you?"

Another Instagram user couldn't help but bombard the comments section with a slew of adjectives – "Speechless mind blowing beauty, stunningly gorgeous sizzling hawwt killer curves. (sic)"

"When you look that good who cares what the numbers are!" shared someone else, referring to Hurley's ever-youthful looks. "My God you're beautiful," wrote another.

With her flawless beauty grabbing eyeballs with every new post on social media, it is natural that fans wonder how the actress still maintains her youthful form. And if her words are any proof, it all boils down to a certain wellness beverage.

"I often put apple cider vinegar in my hot water. It tastes disgusting. I can't face it every day, so I'll put it in my hot water maybe every other day. It's good for your metabolism," Hurley told The Cut.

Speaking of overall wellness, she adds, "People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me it's a couple of things. You need to look after your skin, that's important... You also have to look after your health. You can't look good if you're not healthy, and diet plays a big part."