Argentine forward Paulo Dybala will "eventually leave" Juventus for a club like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea, according to super-agent Mino Raiola.

The Italian-born Dutch agent boasts managing top footballers in the world and the list includes the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marco Verratti, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and many more.

Dybala moved to the Turin club from Palermo in 2015 and has already won the league and the Copa Italia on two occasions. He was Juventus' key player last season, as the Old Lady lost to Real in the Champions League final.

Despite his achievements with Juventus, Raiola believes the 23-year-old needs to join a club whose project suits the forward.

"I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve. He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him," Raiola told RaiSport.

"For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea."

Dybala scored 19 goals in 48 appearances last season and his form saw him attract interest from the top clubs in the world. He was Barcelona fans' No 1 candidate to replace Neymar at Camp Nou, but Juventus revealed they have already rejected several bids for the attacker in the summer.

Meanwhile, one of Raiola's clients, Verratti was linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window. Barcelona have long maintained their interest in signing the Italian international, while Jose Mourinho's United were also linked with a move for the midfield.

Veratti changed his agent to Raiola in July and his new representative claims the midfielder will be at Parc des Princes "for the moment" and refused to rule out a move away from PSG in the future.

"Verratti will stay at PSG, at least for the moment. I can't say about the future, because I am not a magician," the super-agent explained.

Verratti's new PSG teammate Neymar arrived in Paris from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $216m) earlier in the summer transfer window. Raiola claims he did not see anything "special" after Brazilian joined the Ligue 1 giants.

"I didn't see anything special in the transfer market. I know everyone talks about Neymar, but if you look at the price of Zidane to Real Madrid, tie in all the other factors like inflation and sponsors, that comes out more or less the same," he explained.

"Let's also not forget Barcelona spent a lot for Neymar in the first place and he was bought not by a club, but by a country."