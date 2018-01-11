Hearts have agreed to a deal to sign Manchester United defender Demetri Mitchell on loan until the end of the season.

Edinburgh Evening News reports Mitchell, 21, has already agreed to the terms of his loan deal and is expected to make his Hearts debut against Hibernian in the Scottish Cup later this month.

The young left-back was handed his senior United debut by manager Jose Mourinho in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last May but has not featured on the first team since.

The Evening News says several English clubs were pursuing a loan deal for Mitchell but he opted to join Hearts after visiting Tynecastle Park in the last few days.

The 21-year-old has represented England in the Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 levels. He was a member of the Three Lions squad that won the European Under-17 Championship in 2014.

Hearts boss Craig Levein had made the signing of a left-back a priority in January, while he also intends to an attacking midfielder and a forward.

"Once the January transfer window opens up hopefully we can do a bit of business to balance the side up too, which will help as well," Levein was quoted as saying by the Daily Record last month.

"A lot of what we do next month will depend on what we can afford. There are some players that will probably need to move on but there will have to be a balance there.

"We do need speed in the wider areas, that's for sure. We need a left-back and other things as well."

Hearts are fifth in the Scottish league, 21 points behind leaders Celtic.

United boss Mourinho is also in the market for a left-back, with Tottenham's Danny Rose and Celtic's Kieran Tierney among the names linked with a move to Old Trafford this month.

Mourinho has predominantly used Ashley Young at left-back this season, while Luke Shaw has also featured sporadically following his return to fitness from a foot injury.