Selena Gomez has had a whirlwind 2017, with her ex- boyfriend Justin Bieber re-entering her life. Although the couple is yet to make their relationship official, rumour is abuzz that the Wolves singer's family is not happy with the reunion.

The singer is, however, reportedly adamant to give another chance to Bieber by renewing their love this New Year and wants to welcome 2018 with a kiss from her rumoured beau. "Selena has one wish for her New Year 's Eve party plans and that is to get a romantic kiss from Justin at midnight. After a rocky year, and lots of family drama surrounding Christmas, Selena is eager to spend her New Year's Eve with Justin," a source of the 25-year-old American singer told HollywoodLife.

The on-again and off-again couple rekindled their relationship a month ago but continue to avoid questions regarding their romantic reunion. The singer, who almost lost her life to lupus and was saved by a complicated kidney transplant surgery this summer, is looking forward to a good start with the Sorry singer.

"She is so happy they found their way back to each other in 2017 and Selena has never felt better about her future with Justin. When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's eve, Selena wants to be with her man, wherever that may be, so she can feel his arms wrapped around her and get a sweet kiss from him as 2018 begins," adds the source.

A fortnight ago, rumours surfaced that Gomez's 41-year-old mother Mandy Teefey was hospitalised after she found out that Gomez's affair with Justin is way too serious than she anticipated. However, a recent E! Online report claims that Mandy's stress isn't about Bieber but her professional life after Selena cut her off as her manager.

"Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy. But still, they've had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs. It caused a huge rift in their relationship. Mandy wouldn't even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time," a source told the news outlet.

"Mandy and Selena's stepdad [Brian Teefey] really did everything they could for Selena so when she fired her it took a toll on Mandy emotionally and professionally," the source added and explained that Selena's mother "lost her clout as a manager" after she was fired by her songstress daughter.