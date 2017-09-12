Christian Bale is known for undergoing dramatic physical transformations in movies like The Machinist and The Dark Knight Trilogy and the actor has once again shocked his fans by debuting a much heavier frame.

The Dark Knight actor stepped out at the premiere of his upcoming film Hostiles at 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on 11 September, to show off his shocking weight gain and bleached eyebrows. The actor is preparing for his role as former vice president Dick Cheney in an upcoming biopic.

Talking to Variety, the Batman actor opened up about his weight gain and revealed, "I'm just eating a lot of pies." Fans are shocked at his shocking transformation and took to Twitter to share their views.

A user tweeted, "Omg did Christian Bale gain weight? He's almost unrecognizable." another noted, "Oh my sweet lord, Christian Bale *really* does the method thing, doesn't he? Look how chunky he got."

A shocked user wrote, "They could have used prosthetic makeup, but that is not the Bale way." Some Twitterati are concerned about the Academy Award winner's health. A user pointed out, "Christian Bale keeps gaining and losing weight/muscle like this one day his body is gonna give up and run off w/o him then whats he gonna do."

Another concerned user tweeted, "God his heart must hate him for how he fluctuates his weight," while another noted, "Presumably his doctor(s) have signed off on this dramatic weight gain/loss."

A user even found a way to have some fun with Bale's weight gain and wrote, "Where's my "f**k this shit I'm out" meme with christian bale falling into a pool because I f**king need it right now." Meanwhile, a fan confessed to loving "fit or fat" Bale.

A fan of the Batman actor said, "Fat or fit, I will always Christian Bale. I appreciate his work. He seems like a good guy!."