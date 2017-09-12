Selena Gomez opened up about her first brush with stardom at the Disney Channel during her teenage years and recalled falling in love for the first time ( with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber) in a recent interview with Business of Fashion.

Gomez, who became a household name as a teen starring on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, revealed that when she was younger being popular was fun, but soon it changed.

The 25-year-old artist recalled, "When I was younger, it was all fun to me. When I did state fairs and 100 people would show up, I would be stoked. That was the best feeling in the world. But when I got older, I started to become exposed to the truth behind some stuff and that's when it flipped a little bit."

Sharing details about her turning point, the Fetish singer recalled being photographed at the beach and feeling "violated".

She told the outlet, "I remember just feeling really violated when I was younger, even just being on the beach. I was maybe 15 or 16 and people were taking pictures — photographers. I don't think anyone really knew who I was. "

The songstress continued, "But I felt very violated and I didn't like it or understand it, and that felt very weird because I was a young girl and they were grown, men. I didn't like that feeling," she shared."

Gomez, who is currently dating The Weeknd, also subtly referenced her first love, (then boyfriend Justin Bieber) while opening up about wanting something different in life. She said, "I would say the last season of my show, I was probably 18-years-old, is when I felt like the flip happened. I didn't feel like it was about my art as much. I was on the fourth season of the show, and I felt like I was outgrowing it. I wanted something different and obviously I fell in love for the first time."