Dele Alli is a very lucky man. Despite seldom posting any romantic snaps with his model girlfriend to his 1.8m Instagram followers, the English footballer has scored big time if Ruby Mae's gorgeous pics are anything to go by.

The stunning brunette, who models for trendy clothing sites such as Pretty Little Thing and In The Style, wowed her followers with her alluring looks in an Instagram selfie that showed off her amber-coloured eyes and gorgeous make-up.

Captioning the shot: "Today for @tatti_lashes Makeup by @loiskellymakeup" the snap was met with lots of complimentary comments, with one person even comparing her to Cleopatra.

A fan remarked: "wow that hair like Cleopatra"

Another follower said: "Are you even real? Omg,you are Goals" while a third added: "You get better looking everyday "

Ruby, who has been spotted on holiday in Ibiza and on dates in London with Dele over the past year, is signed to Boss Model Management and is 5'9 in height with a waist of 25 inches.

Her latest picture didn't showcase her incredible figure, but instead her flawless complexion, enviable eyebrows and full lips.

Proving that her relationship with the 21-year-old footballer is still going strong, Ruby shared a snap of herself in a yellow swimsuit on Dele's lap on a yacht earlier in July.

She simply captioned it with two sun emojis as the pair wore matching mirrored sunglasses and smiled with nothing but the sea and sky as a backdrop.

Jealous fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one person writing: "Why's she sitting on my boyfriend?" as another put: "she needs to get off him".

She shared another snap of the couple in front of what appears to be a private jet, with Ruby showing off her long legs in black shorts worn with biker boots and a beige crop top.

Ruby appears to be putting on a united front with the footballer after it was reported that he partied with a bevvy of bikini-clad women during his birthday trip to Las Vegas.

The Sun claimed that Alli raved through the night before continuing his antics at Wet Republic, located at the MGM Grand hotel.