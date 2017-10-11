Bella Hadid has diverted the attention away from her recent cringeworthy interview for Complex, where she casually dropped words such as "dope" and "homeboy", with a very sultry Instagram snap of her going commando under a racy LBD.

The newly-turned 21-year-old model, who enjoyed a lavish birthday party at Socialista lounge in New York paid for by rapper Drake, shared the sexy outfit shot to her very excitable 15.1m followers without a caption, letting the dress speak for itself.

Wearing her brunette locks in her trademark scraped-back ponytail, the face of Dior sported a natural, glowy make-up look to complement her skin-tight black dress that accentuated her curves and cleavage, choosing to go without underwear to highlight the side lace-up detailing.

She simply styled the edgy look with a pair of black heel sandals while giving the camera a smouldering glare.

Fans were quick to flock the comments section with adoring praise, with one person telling her: "You are beautiful and that dress....".

Another said: "Stunning, beautiful angel" while a third added: "When Home boys gonna like...get it", referring to her latest interview.

Hadid confused the internet with her choice of phrases when appearing on Complex's Sneaker Shopping series, where she met with Joe La Puma at Kith in New York to chat about her love for sneakers and partnership with Nike.

The subject turned to "sexy tennis shoes" where Hadid offered her opinion on sneakers, stating: "Sneakers on a man is definitely the first thing I look at ... I mean, come on. Matching shoes, that's dope."

She added: "I don't mind dirty sneakers but they better be fresh.

"If homeboy's coming through with these, it's quiet. Yeah, no, it's quiet for him. But, like, if he comes through in, like these. You got some Air Maxes out here, you got some [Air] Jordans. Homeboy's gonna, like, get it."

Naturally, viewers took to Twitter to express their surprise at Hadid's slang, with one person writing: "Lmao I've never actually heard Bella Hadid talk before and I'm screaming does she actually talk like this???"

Another tweeted: "I hope my fresh homegirl Bella Hadid is having a dope birthday and her homeboys came thru with the right sneakers".

A third said: "every time I try to sleep at night all I hear in my dark room is the echoes of bella hadid saying "homeboy's gonna like........get it....".

Hadid has yet to make further comment about the now-viral interview.