Rescue workers were astonished to find three sheepdog puppies alive under the remnants of Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy which was struck by an avalanche five days ago.

The discovery gave the Italian emergency crews hope of finding the 22 people who are still buried underneath piles of rubble and snow alive.

Nine survivors were rescued on Friday 19 January after spending almost 60 hours trapped inside the building. Seven people are known to have died.

The hotel management sent an email today asking authorities for more assistance in their search.

A spokesman for the fire rescue service said: "It's a race against time, we know we need to go fast, but it's not an easy working environment."

The recovery of the three puppies raised the morale among rescue workers that some people may still be alive and found in time.

Firefighter Fabio Jerman said the discovery was an "an important sign of life, which gives us hope".