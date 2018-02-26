World number one Roger Federer does not want his tennis legacy to be only remembered for his many successes and achievements.

The 36-year-old recently became the oldest world number one in the sport after defeating Robin Haase in the quarter-final of the Rotterdam Open earlier this month to overtake Rafael Nadal in the rankings.

Federer would go on to win the event by beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final in what became his second title of the year, as well as a remarkable 97th career title.

His success this year, which included a 20th Grand Slam at the Australian Open, only adds to the career resurgence he experienced last year after he returned from a long injury lay-off.

Federer defied the odds to win the 2017 Australian Open before going on to win another six titles, including a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon crown, to further cement himself as arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

However, while many will remember the Swiss legend for his various accomplishments, Federer wants people to ultimately regard him as a "good ambassador for tennis" as he outlined what he hopes to achieve after retirement.

"I do not want to be remembered only for my wins," Federer said, as quoted by the Express.

"Hopefully, in the future, people will think about me as a good ambassador for tennis, my country and my family outside the court too. I would like to help develop the spirit of the sport also in places where tennis is not [played as much]."

While the 20-time Grand Slam champion has repeatedly teased his eventual retirement, it does not look like he will be putting down his racquet any time soon as he is still motivated.

"My motivation comes from my passion for the game itself," Federer explained. "I still like to train and work to innovate my game.

"I have had the great opportunity to play in so many different places and in the most important sporting arenas – it's a feeling that I love and that I hope to be able to try for a long time, still."