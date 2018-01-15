A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

Sofia Richie has been ruffling up a few feathers thanks to her illustrious romance with father of three Scott Disick, and has now prodded her critics with a new yacht snap of them cuddling up on holiday.

Lionel Richie's daughter, 19, who was recently compared to Disick's ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian for going brunette, is currently enjoying a sun-soaked January getaway in Mexico with her 34-year-old love.

Proving the unlikely couple are stronger than ever, Richie shared a loved-up snap of them cuddling on a comfortable looking sofa on board a vessel with no caption, with the young star showing off her lithe frame in a black bikini.

Some of her 3.2 million followers have commented on the demonstrative PDA. One person wrote: "You guys look amazing. I can see the love."

While someone else fiercely defended her against the haters, adding: "If you don't like this picture then unfollow sofia, stop giving a f**k about Scott and her. lol y'all in the comments arguing about Scott's past life and how he and Sofia have an age difference. Double tap this picture if you like it, have something nice to say about this unproblematic couple? Comment :) simple y'all no need to waste your time in spreading negativity".

As someone else wrote: "Hot couple❤️ you both deserve to be happy".

Others commented on how similar Richie is looking to Disick's ex, Kourtney. One said: "What's more freaky is how she is looking more like kourtney?? Hair color etc. At least own up to who you are I have more respect for that but don't go looking like someone else now you just look plain stupid."

The couple have been pictured enjoying a hotel hot tub together while on their break, and appear to be ignoring the critics over their blossoming romance. They went public with their romance in September, though they were linked together as far back as May.