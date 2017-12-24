Scott Disick and his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie have been going coast to coast with their romance. But with the holiday season around the corner, the couple seems to have decided to spend some time at home instead.

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old model turned into a dancing star for Disick as the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took charge of the camera to film Richie dancing in her underwear. The clip began with the teenager, dressed in a Santa-inspired costume minus any pants, tossing ice into a bucket.

But the Instagram video soon takes a different turn, as Richie is seen grooving around the kitchen to the popular tunes of 1983 classic All Night Long. The daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie didn't shy away from showing off her moves to the lenses while dancing to her father's hit song.

The clip shared by 34-year-old Disick was simply captioned "night". Since being spotted together in September, the couple has sparked a wave of speculations with their loved-up appearances and exotic getaways.

"Scott is telling friends that he's in love with her," Us Weekly reported about the couple – who made their first official red carpet appearance at a magazine party at The Confidante hotel on 6 December. "They are still going very strong."

The latest report also dished on more gossip, this time about the pair's sex life. According to an alleged source quoted by the website, Disick has been bragging about his private life with his girlfriend, who is almost 15 years junior to him.

"Scott and Sofia's relationship is very passionate and dramatic—they're always fighting and making up," the website source claimed. "Scott says that their sex life is absolute dynamite and that she wants it even more than him—sometimes he struggles to keep up with the demand!"

But looks like it's another tall claim made-up by the website in light of the couple's much-public relationship.

Refuting the "phony" report, Gossip Cop alleged that no one close to the father-of-three has told anything about his sex life to the website.

Disick shares three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.