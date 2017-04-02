A couple of days ago Google began rolling out Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. Now the latest version of Android Wear is hitting more smartwatches.

The next of wearable devices getting Android Wear 2.0 are Polar M600, Fossil Q Wander, Q Marshal, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw and Access Dylan, and Nixon the Mission, reports AndroidPolice.

Other mainstream wearables like Huawei Watch and Moto 360 2nd Gen have not received the update yet. Hopefully, Google will release the update for them soon. If you have a compatible Android Wear smartwatch, check out the following steps to install Android Wear 2.0 update manually.

To check the Android version of your smartwatch, swipe down from the top of the watch's screen.

In case you don't get to see the Setting option, then the watch is running Android Wear 1.5 and below. Swipe left on the pull down menu, then tap Settings>> About to know the version

When you swipe down from the top on the watch's screen and you see the Settings option, meaning your watch is running Android Wear 2.0 and up. To check out the version number head over to Settings>> Systems>> About.

To update the watch manually to Android Wear 2.0 do the following steps;

Navigate to the Settings screen on your smartwatch then tap About

From there navigate to and tap System updates

Your watch will download if any update is available.

But ensure that your smartwatch is connected to the charger and keep it within the Bluetooth range of your phone. Also make sure that your phone is having a stable internet connection.