Huddersfield Town secured promotion to the top-flight of English football for the first time since 1972 last month by beating Reading on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

David Wagner will face an even bigger challenge during the 2017-18 campaign as he bids to avoid an automatic return to the second tier with a squad very light on Premier League experience. The recent relegations of Hull City and Middlesbrough only a year after their respective promotions should serve as a warning.

Business so far

In March, Huddersfield triggered a clause to make Elias Kachunga's loan move permanent. The former Ingolstadt striker ended the campaign as the Terriers' top scorer having notched 12 goals in 42 games.

Kyle Dempsey and goalkeeper Joe Murphy have completed permanent moves to Fleetwood Town and Bury respectively.

What they need

Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy, Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward and Chelsea duo Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown played a crucial role in Huddersfield's promotion and the Terriers should make every effort to keep them at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner still needs to bolster his attacking options after Huddersfield ended the season with only 56 goals to their name - 29 less than Championship winners Newcastle United. Adding players with at least some Premier League experience is also a must to help his side to adapt.

The former Borussia Dortmund II boss may also revisit the German market in order to recruit some more bargains, as he did last summer.

Who could join

Wagner has already confirmed his intention to call Jurgen Klopp in the hope of securing Ward's return.

"There are a few phone calls and I will speak with Jurgen [Klopp] for sure, not only about Danny but about everything that happens," Wagner said when asked if he will try to keep the goalkeeper at Huddersfield after his penalty-saving heroics in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims that the Terriers are considering paying Manchester City up to £12m ($15.2m) to make Mooy their record signing. Huddersfield have also been linked with out-of-contract Reading midfielder Danny Williams and Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri.

Who could leave

The futures of the four loanees at Hudderfield - Mooy, Ward, Palmer and Brown – remain uncertain but Wagner should not have any problems in keeping his other best players after promotion.

What the chairman has said

"Our list will contain everything. But what we've got to remember is how we've got here," Dean Hoyle said. "Of course we will have to strengthen, we have a very small squad but at the same time we have to stick to our principles.

"Other clubs will look at us and think, 'Wow! Look what they've achieved'. So how we got here will remain for how we go forward."