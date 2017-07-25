Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris believes the trust and confidence that resides within Mauricio Pochettino's squad will help them remain competitive in the Premier League this season.

Spurs finished second in the league last season and have progressed from top four nearly men into title contenders under Pochettino, but their lack of transfer activity this summer has raised eyebrows in some quarters.

But goalkeeper Lloris, who is about to enter his sixth season at Tottenham, simply does not care about the club's transfer dealings and is instead focusing on helping his teammates fight for Premier League glory, something that will be even harder to come by this season.

"After the last two season's we've built such a confidence in the squad," Lloris told Sky Sports. "We'll try to keep the same way, with the same attitude and the same energy and try to be as competitive as possible.

"Honestly I don't care about that [transfers]. It belongs to the chairman and the manager. I'm just a player and I'm committed to my team. We trust each other. We're used to working together for a while now and we will be ready to be competitive again this season."

Tottenham have been linked with a number of players this summer and remain interested in Everton's Ross Barkley, who is entering the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.

Bournemouth's Joshua King is also on Tottenham's radar, while Pochettino recognises the need for another right-back after allowing Kyle Walker to join Manchester City for around £50m. A replacement for England international and a playmaker are believed to be at the top of Pochettino's transfer wishlist as things stand.

But despite the lack of incomings and indeed departures - Vincent Janssen and Moussa Sissoko could both leave after failing to adapt to life at White Hart Lane - defender Jan Vertonghen is happy with the way the team is shaping up and believes the club's pre-season tour of America is proving to be rather beneficial.

"I think we are shaping up quite well," Vertonghen said. "We had a tough few weeks but I'm glad the games are coming now as well. We are looking to improve our fitness and these games in New York are perfect for us. We're looking forward to competing."