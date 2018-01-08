WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko has delivered his verdict on the Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez middleweight super fight.

Lomachenko most recently staked a claim for being boxing's pound-for-pound best after he successfully defended his title in dominating fashion against Guillermo Rigondeaux on 9 December.

However, three months before Lomachenko's super fight with Rigondeaux, there was another super fight as WBC, IBF, WBA and IBO champion Golovkin would finally take on Canelo in one of boxing's most highly-anticipated match-ups.

The two middleweights served up a boxing classic as the fight went the distance, however, the event was soured by the verdict of the judges as the contest was decided as a split-decision draw.

Many in the combat world had picked Golovkin as the winner with particular outrage over judge Adelaide Byrd's scorecard that awarded Canelo a 118-110 victory.

Talks for a rematch were immediate soon after as despite Canelo's prolonged agreement for a rematch on 5 May, there has been no real update since.

Lomachenko labelled the first meeting as an "interesting fight" but like many others believed it was "GGG" who should have been awarded the win.

"It was a good fight. Interesting fight. I liked the way Canelo was boxing," Lomachenko was quoted as saying by BoxingNewsandViews. "His defence... He was missing a bit of punches to win the fight. He lost the fight. Golovkin won. In my opinion. But what he was doing in the ring I didn't like."

"And I'm not talking as a fan now. I'm talking as a person who boxes and knows boxing. And I'm discussing about it from the angle of game plan, tactics and using the skills in the fight. I didn't like his action in the fight."

Meanwhile, Lomachenko could be set for another super fight as talks have been heating up on him potentially taking on unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia.