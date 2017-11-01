AS Monaco star Fabinho has revealed that he considered forcing through a move away from the Ligue 1 winners after admitting he "was closer to leaving than staying" in the summer.

IBTimes UK hadearlier reported that Manchester United and their neighbours Manchester City were looking at the option of signing the Brazil international. Monaco's league rivals Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in securing his signature too.

Fabinho had publicly expressed his desire to join the 20-time English champions at the time. His failure to secure a switch to the Premier League then saw him turn his attention towards PSG.

The former Real Madrid flop was keen on following Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy's footsteps to the Premier League. The trio, along with Kylian Mbappe, left the Stade Louis II in the last transfer window.

Monaco's versatile star can play in any position in the back-four and as a defensive midfielder too.

Fabinho stressed that he was not able to focus on his game at the start of the season as his "head was elsewhere" after the promise made by his employers.

"During the window, it was difficult because I was not sure if I would be staying. I was closer to leaving than staying," Fabinho told Nice Matin.

"Playing in that context was not good. My head was elsewhere. Unconsciously, I was not giving my maximum. I was not trying to give a bad image, I could never do that. I was frustrated at the end of the window but I have turned the page.

"I could not forget about what the club had promised me. I was sure I was right and I thought about fighting for it," the South American explained.

"But I discussed it with my friends, my family, my agent. It was not an easy decision. The image it would have given was not me. Even if it was the only solution, I did not want to clash with the club."