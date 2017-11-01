Michael Carrick has no plans of leaving Manchester United during the January transfer window despite the lack of playing time in the first half of this campaign.

The midfielder has made just one appearance for the Red Devils since the start of the season and it was during their win over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup on 21 September. He was an unused substitute in their game against Southampton on 23 September and that was his last involvement with a matchday squad.

Carrick has been sidelined with an injury for the last six weeks but is said to have returned to training this week. Despite his return, he is unlikely to command a regular place in the first-team owing to the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 36-year-old, who signed a one-year extension to his contract earlier this year, was aware that he will not be afforded the regular game time, but he was certain to have expected to have made more than one appearance three months into the campaign.

Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic are the first-team players ahead of him in the pecking order, while youth team prospect Scott McTominay is being increasingly used by Jose Mourinho and could be another contender for the midfield role.

According to ESPN, West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City are keen on signing Carrick and are said to be plotting moves when the transfer window re-opens in the New Year. Championship side Aston Villa are also said to be interested in the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

Carrick, however, is not thought to be interested in making the switch as he is keen to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the team. Mourinho is also a big admirer of the midfielder and is unlikely to sanction a move for one the team's stalwarts, who was named club captain in the summer following the departure of Wayne Rooney to Everton.