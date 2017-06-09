Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero would be the perfect signing to replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal, according to former midfielder Paul Merson. The Argentina international is no longer first choice at the Etihad Stadium following the emergence of Gabriel Jesus and has been linked with leaving Pep Guardiola's side.

In February, Spanish publication AS suggested Real Madrid were looking to take advantage of the fall in Aguero's stock with an €80m (£70.2m) move for the 29-year-old. Guardiola and City owner Khaldoon al‑Mubarak have both insisted the forward is not leaving the club.

The former Atletico Madrid forward scored 33 goals in all competitions last term as City secured a third-place finish in the Premier League, but from the moment Jesus became available from January Guardiola appeared to give the teenage Brazilian preferential treatment.

Upon completing his permanent move from Palmeiras to City, Jesus made just 10 top-flight appearances last season – largely due to being absent for seven matches due to a broken foot – scoring seven times. On four occasions he started games ahead of Aguero and it is yet to be seen whether the pair will be partnered in attack next season.

Arsenal have made a low-key start to their summer transfer business with the addition of Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke. Manager Arsene Wenger has said between two and three new players will arrive at the Emirates Stadium this summer in the wake of the club failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Regardless of the players who Arsenal sign during the summer their success in the off-season hinges on the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Both players are approaching the final 12 months of their respective contracts and are yet to indicate whether they will sign extensions.

Should Sanchez and Ozil decide against staying then Arsenal face the dilemma of either cashing in on the pair this summer or allowing them to leave for nothing in one years' time. Wenger has however indicated that the only way either player will be allowed to leave is if the club are able to sign replacements.

Merson expects Sanchez to be subject of interest from City this summer and believes a move for Aguero could be the perfect compromise. "Keeping Sergio Aguero is the other one," Merson told Sky Sports when discussing City's summer transfer plans. "The owner of the club saying he's not going is dangerous because Pep might want Sanchez and I'd take Aguero all day long at Arsenal. That won't sit well with Guardiola because he likes to be in control."