Roger Federer has revealed that the one opponent he would love to play if he could go back in time is Bjorn Borg. The former world No 1 has been regarded by many as the greatest tennis player of all time, his success leading to a surge in popularity of tennis in the 1970s.

The Swede has won Wimbledon five times and claimed six French Open titles among 64 total career titles in a 10-year professional career between 1973 and 1983. He has long been overshadowed by Federer in terms of titles, who won his 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne, after beating Marin Cilic in the finals to win his sixth Australian Open title.

Victory at the Rotterdam Open helped the 36-year-old return to the summit of the ATP rankings for the first time for five-and-a-half years and become the oldest man to do so in tennis history. In doing so, he beat Andre Agassi's record, who previously held the record, going to the top of the charts in 2003.

His latest success was his 97th career title, more than any other player currently plying their trade on the circuit. He will now skip the Dubai Duty Free Championships to ensure he is fit to retain his titles at Indian Wells and Miami in March, but has suggested he will return to Dubai in 2019.

However, despite all the success, the Swiss ace still has the hunger in him to carry on and would have loved to go back in time to play Borg, who captained him in 2017 in the in augural Laver Cup.

"If I had a time machine, I would like to head to the court against Bjorn Borg. He was such an elegant and complete player from the back of the court," Federer said, as quoted by the Express.

"He was my captain in 2017, during the inaugural Laver Cup. He was super. We spoke a lot and he told me about how tennis was at his time."