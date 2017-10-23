Why would a celebrity willingly sign up to reside in the outback for weeks, live in austerity and perform stomach-churning tasks like eating bugs? Because being crowned the King or Queen Of The Jungle after winning the show can amp up their fame to enviable levels.

A massive 11.4 million viewers tuned in to watch last year's finale and with the new series coming to TV screens soon, the hype surrounding the show is starting to reach fever pitch.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2017 air?

As of now, official dates haven't been announced by ITV. But since 2004, it has always aired in mid-November and ended after three weeks in December.

The last series started on 13 November and lasted until the finale on 4 December. We are expecting a similar timeline for this year too.

Who will host I'm A Celebrity 2017?

Presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnely−better known as Ant and Dec−have helmed the show from the very beginning and that's not going to change this year as well.

However, speculation has been rife that Ant, who recently checked into rehab for two months for alcohol and prescription drug addiction, may not be available in time. The filming of a promotional shoot was recently put off as Ant recuperated in Los Angeles after his stint at the rehab.

It was claimed that if he was forced to bow out, Holly Willoughby, another ITV luminary, will reportedly stand in.

This speculation was put to rest by ITV boss Kevin Lygo who revealed to the audience at the Edinburgh International TV Festival that: "Ant is doing really well and we are expecting him to return for I'm A Celebrity."

Where will the filming of I'm A Celebrity 2017 take place?

The reality show will be filmed in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia. This location has been used since the second series.

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2016?

Scarlett Moffatt won the last series of I'm A Celebrity after beating Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas. She was duly crowned the Queen Of The Jungle.

A few months ago, reports surfaced that Moffatt was filming for a new Channel 4 pilot titled The Comedy Project.

Who will host I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp?

After Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon and comedian Chris Ramsay were axed from the show, Scarlett Moffatt has been enlisted to join Joe Swash as the presenters of Extra Camp, the companion show which features behind the scene footages of I'm A Celebrity.

Which celebs will star in I'm A Celebrity 2017?

Not surprisingly, the gossip about who will enter the jungle in the new series began months ago. Although no confirmation has come from ITV as of yet, reports suggest that the following celebs are flying to the Australian wilderness very soon.

Vanessa White

The 27-year-old star of the girl band The Saturday's is rumoured to have recently broken up with her boyfriend of six years Gary Salter and is now all set to sweat it out in the jungle.

Sandra Martin

After quitting Gogglebox, Martin has revealed that "I am going to earn big money this year. I got a contract with a big TV show I am not allowed to talk about." The word on the street is that she's talking about I'm A Celebrity.

Ryan Thomas

Adam Thomas roughed it out in the wilderness to become the second runner-up last year and his brother Scott became a fan favourite on Love Island 2016, so it's time for another Thomas sibling to enter reality TV— Adam's twin and Coronation Street's Ryan.

Charlotte Crosby

A seasoned reality TV star, Crosby who starred in Geordie Shore and won the Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 is a perfect fit for the show.

Jonny Mitchell

The Daily Mail reported that the Love Island star's spokesperson had confirmed that negotiations about Mitchel coming onboard were taking place, revealing that: " (ITV) Bosses said he would be the perfect hunk for the show and have asked him to come for a meeting."

Mike Thalassitis

Another Love Island contestant queuing up for a ticket to the jungle is Muggy Mike. It appears that the show's execs believe that reality stars attract a young audience.

Sam Allardyce

While rumours about the former England manager becoming the Scotland national football team's new boss continues to do the rounds, Allardyce is still being tipped as one of the contestants of I'm A Celebrity 2017.

Jamie Carragher

Another big name from the footballing world approached to join the I'm A Celebrity line up is former Liverpool star Carragher. He posted screenshots of an email on Twitter that read: "Jay, I'm pretty sure this is going to be a no mate but didn't want someone to say they had tried contacting you and I hadn't told you. ITV have been in touch to see if you would consider going into "I'm a Celeb get me out of here" I'm pretty sure it would be impossible with your work schedule."

Koo Stark

Former American actor Stark, best known for her liaison with Prince Andrew is one of the celebrities rumoured to have been approached by the show. She could spill some beans about her royal romance if she actually signed up.

Danielle Armstrong

This former The Only Way Is Essex beauty, is expected to bring a huge chunk of TOWIE fans along with her when she enters the I'm A Celebrity 2017 cast.

Ben Cohen

Former rugby player Cohen is one of the athletes slated to join the glittering cast. He caused some stir when he starred in Strictly Come Dancing, by leaving his wife for Kristina Rihanoff, his dance partner in the show.

Kristina Rihanoff

If the producers can rope in both Cohen and Rihanoff for I'm A Celebrity 2017, they could add some interesting couple drama to the show.

Rebekah Vardy

Leicester City's star striker Jamie Vardy's wife had pulled out of the series last year due to pregnancy, but she seems all set to fly to Australia this time around.

Craig Charles

The actor and DJ told Radio Times earlier this year that: "I've just been asked if I'll go back in the Jungle again."Because that was cut short...and never say never, you know?" This will Charles' second appearance on I'm A Celebrity after he left the reality show in 2014 following his brother's death.

Sam Thompson

After Hugo Taylor and Spencer Matthews, all bets are on Thompson as the next Made in Chelsea star to enter the jungle.

Megan McKenna

A reality TV regular after being featured on TOWIE, Ex On the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, tabloid favourite McKenna is a fitting celeb to join the cast of 2017.

James Jordan

Jordan could be following in his wife Ola's footsteps if he participates in the show this year. He was last seen on Celebrity Big Brother.