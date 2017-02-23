Socialite-turned-reality star Lady Colin Campbell was given three penalty points on her licence on Thursday (23 February) after a judge ruled that her "error of judgement" caused a three-car pile-up in West Sussex in May 2016. The 67-year-old was found guilty following a one-day trial at Brighton Magistrates' Court.

The court heard she caused the collision which led to the closure of the A27 for several hours after carrying out an unsafe manoeuvre in her Audi A6 estate near Worthing. Although nobody was hurt in the crash, prosecutor Paul Edwards said her driving fell "below the required standard".

At the time a spokesman for Campbell said she felt "lucky" to have emerged unscathed.

The socialite, who was supported by her son Dima Ziadie, had denied a charge of driving without due care and attention in January.

She was convicted and handed a conditional discharge, ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £680, and given three penalty points.

Speaking after the hearing she said: "Quite frankly it sucks. If I had been someone else it would have been 'not guilty'. I think a conditional discharge is the best we could have hoped for."

Campbell's lawyer Miles Bennett disclosed her income was £64.78 pension each week, and complained that finances should not be revealed in open court saying: "We shouldn't have this in front of the Press."

In 2015, Campbell cut her stint on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! short after citing health problems.