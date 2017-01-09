Supermodel Iman led tributes to her late her husband David Bowie on what would have been the iconic singer's 70th birthday. As Bowie's musical peers remembered the musician on his milestone birthday, a new EP titled No Plan was also released posthumously.

In a black and white photo shared on Iman's Instagram ahead of the singer's birthday on 8 January, the former runway star and Let's Dance hitmaker are seen sharing laughs and embracing on a beach. Iman, 61, also posted a drawing of Bowie as a child with his iconic red and blue lightening bolt across his face. The caption read: "Jan 8th #ForeverLove#BowieForever."

Bowie's longtime producer Tony Visconti also paid tribute sharing a photo of the Heroes singer taken at Hansa Studios in Berlin in 1980 alongside the message: "Happy Birthday dear old friend. Forever."

Visconti had collaborated with Bowie throughout his career and produced the singer's final album Blackstar, which was released on the singer's 70th birthday and two days before his death on 10 January 2016.

Visconti remembered his close friend in BBC Two's documentary David Bowie: The Last Five Years, and said the singer was "at the top of his game" despite being told by doctors that his cancer was incurable while recording his music.

In celebration of his birthday, fans of Bowie in the UK gathered at London's Brixton Academy for a concert curated by Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy actor Gary Oldman. The film star performed during the gig alongside Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon, who sang Bowie's Let's Dance, and US singer Adrian Belew.

As fans danced away, Bowie's team released the singer's No Plan EP, featuring four songs: Lazarus, No Plan, Killing A Little Time and When I Met You. All four songs appear in the West End musical Lazarus but it is the first time they have been released separate to the production's soundtrack.

Listen to David Bowie's new EP No Plan on Spotify: