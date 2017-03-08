India skipper Virat Kohli has voiced his displeasure at how Australia "crossed the line" when it came to Decision Review System (DRS) protocols.

India came from behind to win the second Test of the four-match series by 75 runs against Australia on 7 March, however, there was controversy as Kohli claimed the visitors took help from the dressing room on multiple occasions to decide on reviews.

Things especially heated up after Australia captain Steve Smith was dismissed leg before wicket and proceeded to look up at the dressing room after chatting with teammate Peter Handscomb, allegedly to decide whether to question the verdict.

Kohli was livid as he went on to protest against Smith to umpire Nigel Llong, who intervened immediately and dismissed Smith. Kohli later revealed that this was not the first time Australia had pulled this off and that he had brought it to the umpire's attention.

"I saw that two times happening when I was batting out there," the 28-year-old said as quoted on ESPN. "I pointed it out to the umpire as well, that it's happened twice, that I've seen their players looking upstairs for confirmation, and that's why the umpire was at him."

"When he turned back the umpire knew exactly what was going on, because we observed that, we told match referee also, and the umpires, that they've been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop, because there's a line that you don't cross on the cricket field, because sledging and playing against the opponents is different, but... I don't want to mention the word, but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field."

However, Smith claimed that it was a brain fade on his behalf after listening to Handscomb.

"I got hit on the pad and looked down to Petey and he said look up there," Smith explained. "So I turned around and it was a bit of a brain fade on my behalf. I shouldn't have done that. I was looking at our boys, so shouldn't have done that and it was a bit of a brain fade."

Responding to Smith's comment, Kohli retorted, "Honestly, if someone makes a mistake while batting, for me, personally, that's a brain fade. The way I left the ball in Pune, you know, getting hit on the off stump. That was a brain fade. But if something is going on for three days, then that's not a brain fade, as simple as that."

"I don't want to say more on that, videos are out there for everyone to see. It was getting repetitive, that's why the umpires also knew that it might happen again. I saw it two times when I was batting, I can vouch for that," he added.