A few desperately sick children have been evacuated to hospitals in Damascus from the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, but many more remain, with little hope of treatment or survival.

Syria children ghouta
26 December 2017: Syrian staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross evacuate a baby in Douma in the eastern Ghouta region Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP

The United Nations has been trying to negotiate the evacuation of nearly 500 patients, including children with treatable forms of cancer. The UN's children agency has said that 137 children require immediate evacuation for conditions that also include kidney failure, severe malnutrition and conflict wounds.

So far, four patients have been taken to Damascus for treatment, the first of 29 critical cases approved for medical evacuation, with the remainder being evacuated over the coming days.

Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) advocacy manager Mohamad Katoub tweeted that five had been approved for the first group of evacuations, part of a deal on an exchange of detainees between Assad's government and rebel group Jaish al-Islam. Reuters say it is not clear why only four of the five had left. The Syrian Red Crescent said the evacuations were the result of "long negotiations".

Syria ghouta children cancer
26 December 2017: A Syrian child sits in an ambulance during an evacuation operation by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Douma in the eastern Ghouta region Amer Almohibany/AFP
Syria children ghouta
26 December 2017: A woman is seen with her children in an ambulance during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta Bassam Khabieh/Reuters

Humanitarian officials warn that conditions outside Damascus have reached crisis levels, with the government maintaining a siege on the Eastern Ghouta suburbs that has trapped around 400,000 people without enough food, fuel or medicine for the winter.

They say patients with empty stomachs and kidney failure are dying in their beds while waiting for evacuation to hospitals just minutes away.

President Bashar Assad's forces, supported by Russia and Iran, are blocking trucks filled with humanitarian relief. Jan Egeland, the UN humanitarian adviser for Syria, said the number of people on the priority list for medical evacuations "is going down, not because we are evacuating people but because they are dying. We have tried now every single week for many months to get medical evacuations out, and food and other supplies in."

Much of the country, including the hilly terrain around Damascus, sees freezing rain and snow in the winter months. Egeland said that 12 people have died waiting for medical evacuation from Eastern Ghouta.

Children with wrinkled faces and arms like sticks are going hungry or dying because of the ongoing war. According to the UN, roughly one in eight children are malnourished in Eastern Ghouta — a shocking jump from one in 50 in May.

"We have people here who are only eating a meal every two or three days," Ismael Yasin, a member of Eastern Ghouta's local council told The Associated Press via Skype. "People's faces are turning yellow from hunger."

Syria ghouta children cancer
23 December 2017: Syrian children play at the courtyard of school turned into a shelter for people displaced by the war, in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
23 December 2017: A displaced Syrian child plays in the dirt at a school turned into a shelter for people displaced by the war, in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
23 December 2017: Syrians cook bread inside a school turned into a shelter for people displaced by the war, in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP

The Syrian government and its opponents wrapped up another fruitless round of talks in Geneva on Thursday (21 December). The fighting in Syria's nearly seven-year war has tapered offin many areas since local cease-fires took hold, but the suffering in Eastern Ghouta — Damascus' once fertile hinterland, now cut off from the world — has only become worse.

The head of the opposition's delegation, Nasr Hariri, said the impasse on Eastern Ghouta reflected the international community's "shame, impotence, and dereliction". "It's shameful that we have to go into negotiations so that they (the government) give us some loaves of bread," said Hariri.

The UN envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, called the Eastern Ghouta blockade and others like it a "medieval" approach to war. Amnesty International said last month that the government's use of sieges against civilians — a tactic it called "surrender or starve" — was a crime against humanity.

The tactic has proven brutally effective for the government, which in the last two years has managed to recapture a constellation of towns around Damascus using the same tactics. In Zabadani and Daraya, the government executed its strategy so completely that it managed to completely depopulate the two towns, which had a combined population of about 100,000 people before the war.

The government has followed the same strategy to restore its authority over the cities of Aleppo and Homs. The government denies besieging opposition areas, saying the militants, whom it refers to as "terrorists," withhold aid.

At least three rebel factions still claim a presence in Eastern Ghouta, and send shells whistling into the capital on a daily basis. In mid-November, a powerful faction called Ahrar al-Sham captured parts of a military base in the region, prompting the government to respond with waves of air strikes and shelling that killed over 200 civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Ahrar al-Sham said it attacked the base in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Syria ghouta children cancer
3 December 2017; A Syrian man carries the body of a child who was killed in a reported air strike in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
3 December 2017: A Syrian man grieves over the death of his son following a reported air strike in the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
24 December 2017: Syrian baby Karim Abdallah, who lost an eye as well as his mother in government shelling on Ghouta, is pictured inside his family home in the town of Beit Sawa in Syria's besieged eastern Ghouta region Amer Almohibany/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
3 December 2017: A Syrian child receives treatment at a hospital following a reported air strike in the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
3 December 2017: A wounded boy is treated at a hospital in the town of Hamouria, eastern Ghouta Bassam Khabieh/Reuters
Syria ghouta children cancer
19 November 2017: A wounded child is seen lying in Douma hospital after heavy shelling in the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta Bassam Khabieh/Reuters
Syria ghouta children cancer
17 December 2017: A Syrian boy screams in pain as he lies bandaged on an operating table at an emergency room in the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria's eastern Ghouta region, following the reported shelling of the area by government forces Hamza Al-Ajweh/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
3 December 2017: A Syrian man carries a child on street covered with debris following a reported air strike in the rebel-held town of Beit Sawa, in the eastern Ghouta region Amer Almohibany/AFP
Syria ghouta children cancer
3 December 2017: A Syrian woman reacts as she stands on a street following a reported air strike in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region Amer Almohibany/AFP

Shortages have gotten so dire that residents are eating out of the rubbish and parents are skipping meals so their children can eat, Jakob Kern, the World Food Programme's top official in Syria, told The Associated Press. "They look exhausted, they look tired, and there is this despair in their eyes," said Kern, who entered Eastern Ghouta with one of the few aid convoys the government has allowed in recent weeks.

The convoys have provided just a trickle of relief — supplies for tens of thousands of people that will last only a month or less, at a time when hundreds of thousands are in need.

Photos from Eastern Ghouta show children gaunt with hunger, their skin wrinkled and aged. Mothers are not producing milk to feed their infants, and baby formula is too scarce and expensive for most families to afford. Driven by desperation, some residents are trying to eat animal fodder.

IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the year 2017
21 October 2017: A Syrian infant suffering from severe malnutrition struggles for life at a clinic in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus. With her mother too undernourished to breastfeed her and her father unable to afford milk and supplements, one-month-old Sahar, weighing less than two kilograms (just over four pounds), breathed her last shortly after this photo was taken Amer Almohibany/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
25 October 2017: Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to a siege and food shortages, sits on a bed in the Saqba area of the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria Bassam Khabieh/Reuters
Syria war
A Syrian infant suffering from severe malnutrition is carried by a nurse at a clinic in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on October 21, 207 AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
Syrian baby
A Syrian infant suffering from severe malnutrition is being weighed at a clinic in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on October 21, 2017. With her mother too undernourished to breastfeed her and her father unable to afford milk and supplements, the one-month-old Sahar, with protruding ribs under translucent skin and weighing less than two kilogrammes (just over 4 pounds), breathed her last on October 21. Only a trickle of humanitarian aid ever reaches the rebel-held eastern Ghouta region east of Damascus, under a tight blockade by regime forces since 2013 AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Image
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
5 August 2017: Injured Syrian children cry as they wait to receive treatment at a makeshift hospital in Jobar, following a reported government air strike on a building in Ain Tarma, in the eastern Ghouta area, a rebel stronghold east of the capital Damascus Ammar Suleiman/AFP

Since at least 2015, there have been Syrians dying every winter of starvation and other medical ailments made worse by the bitter cold. Families in besieged areas, as well as camps for the displaced, burn furniture, plastics, and even the door frames and roof supports of their homes to cook and stay warm, as the cost of fuel has soared far beyond reach for most.

Eastern Ghouta saw large protests in the early days of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Assad. Government forces surrounded the area in 2013, but for most of the last four years, they turned a blind eye to tunnels and above-ground smuggling. Activists say local commanders made huge sums of money from checkpoint bribes, and traders got rich selling to a captive market. Patches of farmland also provided some food.

The government tightened the noose this year, closing the tunnels and nearly all the crossings. Food in Eastern Ghouta at one point was up to 85 times more expensive than in Damascus, just a few minutes' drive away, according to the WFP. "We need for the siege to be lifted," said Anas al-Dimashqi, a local media activist. "Not just in front of the cameras, as the government does every now and then."