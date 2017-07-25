Manchester United have touched down in Washington for their final pre-season fixture in the United States. The Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho was in a jovial mood as he crashed Jesse Lingard's interview with the club's official channel MUTV.

The 20-time English champions will face Barcelona at the FedEx Field on 26 July, after which they travel to Europe to face Valerenga and Sampdoria in the final two pre-season fixtures. So far, the Old Trafford club have enjoyed a great pre-season as they went on to win all four fixtures.

United registered comfortable victories over LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Manchester City. In their last friendly fixture, they defeated Real Madrid on penalties. The scoreline ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes after Casemiro cancelled Lingard's first half goal.

Mourinho was spotted behind Lingard on the training ground when the latter was having an interview with MUTV. That is when the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager showed his joking mood on Monday, 24 July.

Against Barcelona in Washington, United players will face the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. The Catalan club have one of the best-attacking divisions in world football and Lingard has expressed his thoughts on facing Barcelona's MSN.

When the presenter asked Lingard if he is looking forward to testing against the likes of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, he said: "Yeah, I think it is always good to test and come against a good team. Like I said, it's all about game time and let us see how it pans out."